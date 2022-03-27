Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,876 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 223,434 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.26. 4,252,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.