Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $55.95.

