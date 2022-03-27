Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 141,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $139,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,845,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

