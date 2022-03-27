Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,470,649 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.51% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $134,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 212,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

