Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,524 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688,321 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.