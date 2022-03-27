Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $75,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 672,434 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

