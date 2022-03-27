Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,235 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,446 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

