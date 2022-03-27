Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,018 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 773,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.61. 526,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.