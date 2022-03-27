Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $125.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $125,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW remained flat at $$76.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,576. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

