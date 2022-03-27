Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after buying an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 1,675,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,676. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

