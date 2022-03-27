Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.60 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,092. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.71 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

