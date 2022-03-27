Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $64.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $64,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.