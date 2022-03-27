Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,001. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

