Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $83.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,027 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $83,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. 713,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

