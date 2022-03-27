Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 3,281,660 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.