Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,390 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.20. 1,473,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.