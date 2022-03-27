Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

