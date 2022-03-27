Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.08. 9,499,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

