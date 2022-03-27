Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.18. 164,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,501. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

