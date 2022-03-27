Club Atletico Independiente Tops One Day Volume of $3,421.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $440,826.06 and $3,421.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00112013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

