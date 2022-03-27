Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coles Group stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

