Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Coles Group stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
Coles Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
