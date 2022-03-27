Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,920,776 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.98% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $166,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 863,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,932. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

