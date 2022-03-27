Comparing Provident Acquisition (PAQC) & Its Competitors

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) is one of 701 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Provident Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -63.00% 5.48% Provident Acquisition Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A $10.60 million 8.35 Provident Acquisition Competitors $1.10 billion $53.11 million -22.47

Provident Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Acquisition. Provident Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Provident Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Acquisition Competitors 183 720 1013 21 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.93%. Given Provident Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Acquisition peers beat Provident Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.