Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
CNSWF stock opened at $1,675.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,667.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,713.70. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,342.80 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 0.98.
About Constellation Software (Get Rating)
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
