Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.73 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.