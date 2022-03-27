Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.73 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BASE stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
