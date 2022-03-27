Country Trust Bank Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,140 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. 5,748,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

