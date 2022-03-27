Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.15 or 0.07032742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.93 or 0.99993366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

