Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.58. Crane reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of CR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 216,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

