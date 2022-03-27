Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0292

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Credits has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $56,554.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

