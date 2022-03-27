CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.56. 3,763,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,214. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

