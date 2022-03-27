Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to report $7.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $287.53 on Friday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $217.99 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

