DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.67 million and $102,009.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.35 or 0.99931690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

