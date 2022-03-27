Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 170.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 117.80%.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

