Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 170.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.
NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.