Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

