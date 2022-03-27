Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

Several research firms have issued reports on DLN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th.

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,203 ($42.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,374.95. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

