Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

DM stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

