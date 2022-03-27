DIGG Price Tops $32,502.62 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $32,502.62 or 0.69243467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $315,779.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.