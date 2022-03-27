Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.99 million, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

