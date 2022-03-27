Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,226,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,167,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 75,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 412,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.