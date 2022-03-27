Dock Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $30.65 million and $5.92 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00228141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00112013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 748,666,424 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

