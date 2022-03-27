Donut Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $271,493.59 and $1,493.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.23 or 0.07052236 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.70 or 1.00102654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

