Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $240.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.40 million and the lowest is $239.44 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $977.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $972.40 million to $984.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $244,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

