DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $7.86 or 0.00017526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $248,721.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.59 or 0.07054688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.71 or 0.99921328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047409 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.