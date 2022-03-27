DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

DXPE traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 124,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,522. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

