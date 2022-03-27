Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.77 million and $84.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.47 or 0.07074474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00277541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00803397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013182 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.20 or 0.00470820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.00437453 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

