Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.0359

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $13,889.12 and $60,948.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00320205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004816 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.50 or 0.01339999 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003003 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.