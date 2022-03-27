e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.08 million and $112.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00276972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001389 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,473 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,297 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

