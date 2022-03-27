Eastern Bank Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.56. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $217.99 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

