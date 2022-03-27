Eastern Bank Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 954.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $416.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

