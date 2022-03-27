Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,333,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,022. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

